Frank Farian, founder of Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, has passed away

The musician signed songs such as 'Daddy Cool' and 'Rasputin' for the German band, and orchestrated the rise and fall of Milli Vanilli. He was 82 years old.

By Hit Channel
Frank Farian, founder of Boney M. and “creator” of Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 82 in his home in Miami, Florida. The family announced the news through a social media post.

Frank Farian founded Boney M. in 1974, becoming its producer and songwriter. He is the one who signed songs like ‘Daddy Cool’ and ‘Rasputin,’ which were later brought to success by the group. The German musician also formed the supergroup Far Corporation, collaborated with Meat Loaf, and, as mentioned, invented Milli Vanilli. Farian’s involvement with Milli Vanilli is a tale. The musician wrote and produced the duo’s songs, but had them sung by other people. At the height of their success, he orchestrated an event that exposed the two official members of the project – Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus – revealing that they were performing by lip-syncing.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

