Frank Farian, founder of Boney M. and Milli Vanilli, has passed away

Frank Farian, founder of Boney M. and “creator” of Milli Vanilli, has died at the age of 82 in his home in Miami, Florida. The family announced the news through a social media post.

Frank Farian founded Boney M. in 1974, becoming its producer and songwriter. He is the one who signed songs like ‘Daddy Cool’ and ‘Rasputin,’ which were later brought to success by the group. The German musician also formed the supergroup Far Corporation, collaborated with Meat Loaf, and, as mentioned, invented Milli Vanilli. Farian’s involvement with Milli Vanilli is a tale. The musician wrote and produced the duo’s songs, but had them sung by other people. At the height of their success, he orchestrated an event that exposed the two official members of the project – Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus – revealing that they were performing by lip-syncing.

From https://t.co/ayzUSreenw ® we are sad to announce the death of the creator and producer of Boney M., Frank Farian. According to family reports, Frank passed away peacefully in his apartment in Miami, Florida.#RIP Frank Farian pic.twitter.com/eODfxk8mNw — BoneyM.es® (@BoneyM_es) January 23, 2024

- Advertisement -