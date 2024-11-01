Four Tet, Skrillex, and Champion Unite with Naisha for the Irresistible New Track ‘Talk to Me’

The dynamic trio of Four Tet, Skrillex, and Champion has teamed up with singer-rapper Naisha to create the captivating single “Talk to Me.” The track, now streaming everywhere, has been an anticipated release for fans who’ve caught glimpses of it during Four Tet and Skrillex’s DJ sets. This isn’t just another single—it’s a powerful blend of UK garage, house, and future bass that reflects each artist’s unique style and talents.

Four Tet and Champion first collaborated nearly a decade ago when Champion remixed “Kool FM” from Four Tet’s Beautiful Rewind album. Although an earlier version of “Talk to Me” (once titled “Flipside”) was created in 2014, sample clearance issues delayed its release. Fortunately, with Skrillex’s influence and Naisha’s fresh vocals, the song has been reimagined, giving it a modern twist for today’s clubs and festivals.

“Talk to Me” is the latest in a series of collaborations between Four Tet and Skrillex, who also worked together on the chart-topping singles “Baby Again..” with Fred Again.. and “Butterflies” featuring Starrah. Their recent Coachella performance proved this team’s synergy and innovative energy, earning them a Grammy win alongside Fred Again.. for the hit track “Rumble.” This new release promises to be a staple in DJ sets worldwide as fans return to club dancefloors for the season.

- Advertisement -