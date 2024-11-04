Fontaines D.C. and Andrea Arnold Unite for a Captivating ‘Bug’ Music Video Featuring Exclusive Scenes from Bird

Fontaines D.C. has joined forces with acclaimed English filmmaker Andrea Arnold for an intense, cinematic music video for their song Bug, a standout track from their latest album, Romance. The video includes exclusive scenes from Arnold’s upcoming film Bird, starring Barry Keoghan and Fontaines D.C.’s Carlos O’Connell, seamlessly blending music and cinema into an evocative, interconnected experience.

Andrea Arnold, known for works like American Honey and Fish Tank, brings her unique storytelling approach to Bug, crafting a “shortform reimagination” of her new movie. The video intertwines unseen footage from Bird with Fontaines D.C.’s intense sound, adding layers of meaning that resonate with the song’s lyrical depth. Arnold, who feels deeply connected to the band’s music, previously used their tracks in Bird to amplify her film’s emotional landscape, remarking, “Their music felt like it belonged in my world.”

Carlos O’Connell from Fontaines D.C. expressed his gratitude, noting how Arnold’s creative world and the character “Bug” reflect the song’s theme of unshakable conviction and identity. This collaborative spirit shines in Bug, capturing an essential moment where music and film converge, echoing the intense, introspective themes that have defined both Fontaines D.C. and Arnold’s work.

With Bird set for release on November 8, this cross-media project stands as a testament to both artists’ ability to create immersive, boundary-pushing work that feels deeply relevant and impactful.