Florence + The Machine Announce Symphony of Lungs Live Album, Celebrating 15 Years of Lungs with Orchestral Reimagination

Florence + The Machine have announced the release of their new live album Symphony of Lungs (BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall), recorded during a monumental performance alongside composer Jules Buckley and his Orchestra. The album, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their iconic debut Lungs, will be available digitally on October 25th, with physical versions slated for release on March 14th, 2025.
The live performance took place on September 11th as part of the BBC Proms at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Backed by a full orchestra, including two harpists, a string and woodwind section, and more, Florence Welch reimagined the songs from Lungs into sweeping orchestral arrangements. This powerful performance will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on October 19th.
Reflecting on the journey of Lungs, Welch stated, “This album is truly an exhalation and a gasp – a cacophony of ideas and influences. To be able to go back to it, 15 years and five albums later, and have it still be so loved is the most extraordinary thing. Reimagining it with Jules Buckley and his Orchestra was an act of enormous catharsis.”
Jules Buckley added, “Lungs stands the test of time as one of the greatest records of recent years, and to help Florence realise this orchestral vision has been a dream.”
Florence + The Machine’s most recent studio album, Dance Fever, was released in 2022. As Symphony of Lungs prepares for its digital release, fans can expect a deeply emotive, orchestral reinterpretation of the band’s groundbreaking debut, delivering a fitting tribute to an album that helped shape the alt-pop landscape.
Symphony of Lungs – BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall Tracklist:
01. Drumming Song
02. My Boy Builds Coffins
03. You’ve Got the Love
04. Bird Song
05. Swimming
06. I’m Not Calling You a Liar
07. Kiss with a Fist
08. Howl
09. Girl with One Eye
10. Hardest of Hearts
11. Rabbit Heart (Raise It Up)
12. Blinding
13. Hurricane Drunk
14. Cosmic Love
15. Between Two Lungs
16. Dog Days Are Over
17. Falling