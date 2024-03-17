Greek Edition

FLO Unveils Empowering Anthem: ‘Walk Like This’

British R&B Trio Celebrates Sisterhood in Vibrant Music Video

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Introducing FLO’s latest anthem, “Walk Like This“! The British R&B trio, consisting of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, has just dropped their first single of 2024, accompanied by an electrifying music video.

Directed by Sahra Zadat, the video showcases the trio’s empowerment message as they exude confidence while dancing and singing amidst classic cars and lockers. With infectious beats and catchy lyrics, “Walk Like This” is not just a song but a celebration of female strength and camaraderie.

Join FLO on this journey of self-assurance and fun, directed and created by women for everyone to enjoy!

