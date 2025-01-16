FKA Twigs Announces 2025 Eusexua World Tour

FKA Twigs Announces Eusexua Tour, Inspired by Global Dance Music Culture

FKA Twigs is taking her upcoming Eusexua album around the globe with a 10-city tour. The tour will highlight cities that influenced her deep dive into the worlds of dance and techno music, offering fans an intimate connection to the themes behind her highly anticipated album.

The Eusexua Tour kicks off on March 8 in Prague, a city whose vibrant club scene ignited her love for techno. From there, Twigs will travel through Europe, with stops in Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Manchester, and London, before heading to North America. Fans in cities like Chicago, Toronto, Queens, and San Francisco will also have the chance to experience the tour.

- Advertisement -

In addition to her headline dates, Twigs is set to perform at major festivals, including Coachella (April) and Primavera Sound Barcelona (June).

Eusexua Tour Dates:

Europe: March 8: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic March 11: Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany March 13: Zenith, Paris, France March 15: Les Halles de Schaerbeek, Brussels, Belgium March 18: Factory International – The Warehouse, Manchester, UK March 21: Magazine, London, UK

North America: March 26: Salt Shed Indoors, Chicago, IL March 30: History, Toronto, ON April 3: Knockdown Center, Queens, NY April 19: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

Festival Performances: April 11-13 and April 18-20: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Indio, CA June 5: Primavera Sound Barcelona, Spain June 8: We Love Green, Paris, France



Tickets and Album Release

Tickets for the Eusexua Tour will go on sale starting Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. local time, coinciding with the release of FKA Twigs’ album Eusexua. Fans in Berlin can snag their tickets a day earlier, on January 23, while details for the Paris date are still pending.

The Eusexua album, out January 24, features previously released singles such as Drums of Death, Perfect Stranger, and the title track Eusexua.

On Instagram, Twigs shared her excitement:

“As my own birthday gift to you, I present the fourth offering, the EUSEXUA tour. Ten dates stretching limbs and embracing one another the way we’re born to do. Have you ever experienced eusexua? You will.”

Get ready to experience an extraordinary blend of music, movement, and connection as FKA Twigs takes her artistry to the next level with this groundbreaking tour.

- Advertisement -