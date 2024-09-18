FKA twigs Debuts Two New Songs from Her Upcoming Album “EUSEXUA” at London Fashion Week

FKA twigs has once again mesmerized her audience, giving fans an exclusive sneak peek of her highly anticipated new album, EUSEXUA. During a special event at London Fashion Week, hosted by her creative partner, the sportswear brand On Running, twigs debuted two brand-new tracks, “Room Of Fools” and “Girl Feels Good.”

The multi-talented artist not only performed but also demonstrated her creative choreography, blending elements of running, lunges, and core exercises with her signature dance style. “I wanted to create movements inspired by training and interpreted through dance,” twigs shared in a brief interview after the show. “It felt amazing and energizing to be on stage again.”

With the release of EUSEXUA looming, these performances have heightened the anticipation surrounding the LP, which will be twigs’ third studio album following 2022’s Caprisongs mixtape.

As she continues to evolve musically and artistically, FKA twigs’ ability to innovate and captivate through every performance remains unparalleled. Fans now eagerly await what promises to be a groundbreaking album with tracks like the transcendent title track “EUSEXUA,” and the newly revealed “Room Of Fools” and “Girl Feels Good.”