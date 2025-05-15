Darude Announces Sandstorm Run in Helsinki to Celebrate 25 Years of Iconic Track

Darude Celebrates 25 Years of “Sandstorm” with Helsinki Running Event & Fan Fest

To mark 25 years of iconic electronic anthem “Sandstorm”, Finnish DJ and producer Darude is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race through the very streets where it all began. On Sunday, August 31, the Darude Sandstorm Run, a 6-kilometre race through Helsinki, will celebrate the legacy of one of Finland’s most influential music exports.

The route is designed to recreate moments from the original 2000 “Sandstorm” music video, including stops at Kaivopuisto Park and the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral, where the video famously opens. Participants are encouraged to dress up in homage to the video—complete with awards for the best solo, pair, and team costumes.

Darude will be on-site, cheering runners across the finish line and personally judging the costume contest. Prizes include meet & greet passes, group photos, and tickets to his STORM 25 World Tour show in Helsinki on Saturday, September 6 at Kattilahalli.

“It’s amazing to celebrate my career right where it all began,” said Darude. “The Sandstorm video is still watched around the world, and it’s incredible to see it come alive again through the runners. I hope as many people as possible join us to have fun and get moving.”

The Darude Sandstorm Run is organized by Finnish fitness brand Vauhtisammakko, promoting physical activity for all ages. Early bird tickets go on sale Friday, May 16 at 8:00 AM CET, priced at €39 until June 30, after which they’ll be €59.

This high-energy celebration kicks off a week of festivities leading into Darude’s hometown stop on the STORM 25 World Tour, which has already rocked crowds at Synthony Festival in New Zealand and sold out venues in the U.S.

EVENT

Darude Sandstorm Run

🗓 Sunday, August 31, 2025 at 16:00

📍 Start and Finish: Kaivopuisto

📏 Distance: 6 km

TICKETS

🎟 Sales open: Friday, May 16 at 08:00 CET

🌐 www.sandstormrun.com

💰 Early bird (May 16–June 30): €39

💰 Standard price from July 1: €59

(Includes participation, gift bag, and t-shirt)