Mau P Announces Full Lineup for Pacha Ibiza Residency ‘Baddest Behaviour’

Dutch house phenom Mau P, the man behind 2022’s underground smash hit “Drugs from Amsterdam,” has officially revealed the full lineup for his Pacha Ibiza residency—Baddest Behaviour—and it’s stacked with some of the most cutting-edge names in global house music.

Running every Wednesday from August 6 to October 8, 2025, this summer takeover at one of Ibiza’s hottest clubs (TBA) will bring together a world-class mix of electronic pioneers and next-gen innovators. Among the highlight acts joining Mau P throughout the residency are CAMELPHAT, Patrick Mason, Seth Troxler, Hot Since 82, LP Giobbi, HAAi, The Blessed Madonna, BLOND:ISH, WhoMadeWho, Mall Grab, and many more.

Known for his raw DJ energy and powerful connection with the dancefloor, Mau P is curating something more than a party—it’s a full-spectrum celebration of house music’s global evolution.

- Advertisement -

Each week promises a different experience, with Mau P taking on extended solo sets and a series of exclusive B2B sessions with icons like Nic Fanciulli, BLOND:ISH, Innellea, Henrik Schwarz, Jimi Jules, and Seth Troxler.

The residency will be preceded by a special “Introducing Baddest Behaviour” preview party on June 1, where Mau P and CamelPhat will offer a high-octane taste of what’s coming later this summer.

From deep grooves to tech-house bangers, Baddest Behaviour is quickly shaping up to be one of the most essential new nights on the island. Tickets are on sale now via Pacha’s official site and social channels.

Sunday 1 June 2025

Introducing Baddest Behaviour

CAMELPHAT B2B Mau P

Kimonos

Tini Gessler

WEDNESDAYS

6 August, 2025

Mau P

Patrick Mason (House Set)

Discip

13 August, 2025

Mau P B2B Seth Troxler

Mahony

- Advertisement -

20 August, 2025

Mau P

Hot Since 82

LP Giobbi

27 August, 2025

Mau P (Extended Set)

HAAi

3 September, 2025

Mau P

The Blessed Madonna

Quest

10 September, 2025

Mau P B2B Nic Fanciulli

Mano Le Tough B2B Henrik Schwarz (Live)

Deer Jade

17 September, 2025

Mau P

Mau P B2B BLOND:ISH

Sally C

24 September, 2025

Mau P

WhoMadeWho (Hybrid DJ Set)

Jan Blomqvist

Karretero

1 October, 2025

Mau P B2B Innellea

Mind Against

Innellea

Pole Position

8 October, 2025

Mau P B2B Jimi Jules

Jimi Jules

Mall Grab