Mau P Announces Full Lineup for Pacha Ibiza Residency ‘Baddest Behaviour’

Dutch house phenom Mau P, the man behind 2022’s underground smash hit “Drugs from Amsterdam,” has officially revealed the full lineup for his Pacha Ibiza residency—Baddest Behaviour—and it’s stacked with some of the most cutting-edge names in global house music.
Running every Wednesday from August 6 to October 8, 2025, this summer takeover at one of Ibiza’s hottest clubs (TBA) will bring together a world-class mix of electronic pioneers and next-gen innovators. Among the highlight acts joining Mau P throughout the residency are CAMELPHAT, Patrick Mason, Seth Troxler, Hot Since 82, LP Giobbi, HAAi, The Blessed Madonna, BLOND:ISH, WhoMadeWho, Mall Grab, and many more.
Known for his raw DJ energy and powerful connection with the dancefloor, Mau P is curating something more than a party—it’s a full-spectrum celebration of house music’s global evolution.
Each week promises a different experience, with Mau P taking on extended solo sets and a series of exclusive B2B sessions with icons like Nic Fanciulli, BLOND:ISH, Innellea, Henrik Schwarz, Jimi Jules, and Seth Troxler.
The residency will be preceded by a special “Introducing Baddest Behaviour” preview party on June 1, where Mau P and CamelPhat will offer a high-octane taste of what’s coming later this summer.
From deep grooves to tech-house bangers, Baddest Behaviour is quickly shaping up to be one of the most essential new nights on the island. Tickets are on sale now via Pacha’s official site and social channels.
Sunday 1 June 2025
Introducing Baddest Behaviour
CAMELPHAT B2B Mau P
Kimonos
Tini Gessler
WEDNESDAYS
6 August, 2025
Mau P
Patrick Mason (House Set)
Discip
13 August, 2025
Mau P B2B Seth Troxler
Mahony
20 August, 2025
Mau P
Hot Since 82
LP Giobbi
27 August, 2025
Mau P (Extended Set)
HAAi
3 September, 2025
Mau P
The Blessed Madonna
Quest
10 September, 2025
Mau P B2B Nic Fanciulli
Mano Le Tough B2B Henrik Schwarz (Live)
Deer Jade
17 September, 2025
Mau P
Mau P B2B BLOND:ISH
Sally C
24 September, 2025
Mau P
WhoMadeWho (Hybrid DJ Set)
Jan Blomqvist
Karretero
1 October, 2025
Mau P B2B Innellea
Mind Against
Innellea
Pole Position
8 October, 2025
Mau P B2B Jimi Jules
Jimi Jules
Mall Grab