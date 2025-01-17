FireAid 2025: Benefit Concert for LA Wildfire Victims

FireAid 2025 promises to be the ultimate benefit concert, rallying some of the biggest names in music to aid victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Headlining artists like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and Green Day will take the stage alongside Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Pink to perform on January 30 at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Organized by Live Nation, AEG Presents, and the Azoff family, this highly anticipated event will support displaced families, rebuild infrastructure, and work to prevent future wildfire disasters. With tickets available starting January 22 at Noon PST on Ticketmaster, fans can join this star-studded evening while helping a crucial cause.

The concert will also feature a live broadcast on platforms like Apple Music, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube, offering viewers worldwide the chance to contribute donations as they enjoy the performances. Artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews, Joni Mitchell, and Gwen Stefani will lend their talents to this unforgettable night of unity and hope.

With thousands of homes destroyed and over 150,000 residents evacuated, the Los Angeles wildfire crisis has taken a toll on the community. The concert’s proceeds, managed by the Annenberg Foundation, will go directly toward relief efforts.

Don’t miss this evening of music and solidarity—FireAid 2025 stands as a beacon of hope for wildfire victims and a powerful reminder of the music industry’s impact in times of crisis.