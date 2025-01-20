FireAid 2025: Alanis Morissette, Olivia Rodrigo, and More Join Star-Studded Benefit Concert

he highly anticipated FireAid 2025 benefit concert just got even bigger! New additions to the lineup include Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, John Fogerty, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, and The Black Crowes.

They join an already stellar roster featuring Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish with Finneas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Green Day, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pink, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Stephen Stills, and the highly anticipated No Doubt reunion.

Event Details

📅 Date: January 30, 2025

📍 Locations: Kia Forum & Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

⏰ Time: 6 PM

This unprecedented event will take place across two venues, with the full lineup for each being revealed tomorrow.

Where to Watch & Donate

Can’t attend in person? You can tune in via:

🎥 Streaming Platforms:

Apple Music

Netflix

Paramount+

Prime Video

Max

YouTube

📻 Radio Broadcasts:

iHeartRadio (broadcasting across 800 U.S. stations)

(broadcasting across 800 U.S. stations) SiriusXM

🎦 In Theaters:

AMC Theatres across the U.S.

💰 During the live event, a fundraising drive will collect donations for wildfire victims.

The Cause

FireAid 2025 aims to raise critical funds for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. With a lineup of legendary performers and top-charting artists, the event promises to bring the music community together for a life-changing cause.

Stay updated on all details, including the final lineup announcement and ticketing, via the official FireAid website.