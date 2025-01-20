back to top
Greek Edition

FireAid 2025: Alanis Morissette, Olivia Rodrigo, and More Join Star-Studded Benefit Concert

FireAid expands its lineup with Alanis Morissette, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Rodrigo, and more for a double concert supporting wildfire victims in Los Angeles.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
FireAid 2025 lineup announcement poster

he highly anticipated FireAid 2025 benefit concert just got even bigger! New additions to the lineup include Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, John Fogerty, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, and The Black Crowes.

They join an already stellar roster featuring Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish with Finneas, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell, Sting, Green Day, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Pink, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Stephen Stills, and the highly anticipated No Doubt reunion.

Event Details

📅 Date: January 30, 2025
📍 Locations: Kia Forum & Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California
Time: 6 PM

- Advertisement -

This unprecedented event will take place across two venues, with the full lineup for each being revealed tomorrow.

Where to Watch & Donate

Can’t attend in person? You can tune in via:
🎥 Streaming Platforms:

  • Apple Music
  • Netflix
  • Paramount+
  • Prime Video
  • Max
  • YouTube

📻 Radio Broadcasts:

  • iHeartRadio (broadcasting across 800 U.S. stations)
  • SiriusXM

🎦 In Theaters:

  • AMC Theatres across the U.S.

💰 During the live event, a fundraising drive will collect donations for wildfire victims.

The Cause

FireAid 2025 aims to raise critical funds for victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. With a lineup of legendary performers and top-charting artists, the event promises to bring the music community together for a life-changing cause.

Stay updated on all details, including the final lineup announcement and ticketing, via the official FireAid website.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, January 20, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved