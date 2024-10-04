back to top
Greek Edition

FERG Drops High-Energy Track “Allure” Featuring Future and Mike WiLL Made-It

The rapper teams up with Future and producer Mike WiLL Made-It for the first single off his upcoming album DAROLD.

By fotismc
In
Hip-Hop

FERG is back with a bang, teaming up with Future and Mike WiLL Made-It for his latest single “Allure.” The track marks the first release from his upcoming album DAROLD, his first full-length project since 2020’s Floor Seats II. With additional production from Truebeatzz, “Allure” delivers a hard-hitting, high-energy sound that fans have come to expect from FERG.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, “Allure” sees FERG’s intense energy perfectly contrasted by Future’s laid-back yet magnetic flow. The ominous beat, crafted by Atlanta’s Mike WiLL Made-It, further amplifies the song’s powerful vibe, making it a standout track in FERG’s growing discography.

“Allure” is one of several releases in 2024 that has kept FERG in the spotlight. From his collaborations with Denzel Curry and NBA star Jaylen Brown to the much-anticipated DAROLD album, FERG is showing no signs of slowing down. As his first project under just “FERG” — after dropping the “A$AP” from his name — this new phase of his career brings even more evolution to his sound and artistry.

With Future’s star power and Mike WiLL Made-It’s signature production, “Allure” sets the stage for what promises to be a massive album release from FERG in 2024.

