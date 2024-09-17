Fat Joe Drops New Single “Paradise” Featuring DJ Khaled & Anitta

Fat Joe is back with a new banger, and this time he’s bringing DJ Khaled and Anitta along for the ride. Their new single, “Paradise,” channels the energetic spirit of 2000s bling-era rap, featuring bouncy drums, funky basslines, and sharp bars that are sure to light up any party. The track, which samples Stevie B’s freestyle hit “Spring Love,” was released after the trio’s electrifying performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Anitta, known for her commanding presence in global pop, delivers a rare English hook, singing, “feels like paradise, ocean water coming down your thighs, can you feel me?!” Meanwhile, Fat Joe drops dynamic verses about his blissful, carefree lifestyle. DJ Khaled’s signature ad-libs further boost the track’s radio-friendly appeal.

The “Paradise” music video premiered across platforms like YouTube, MTV Live, and BET Jams, with vibrant scenes set in uptown Manhattan, including the iconic Dyckman Street. The visual offers a colorful backdrop of a lively club, where Fat Joe, Anitta, and DJ Khaled bring the song’s carefree energy to life.

This single marks the second release from Joe’s upcoming solo album—his first in 14 years—following the August hit “Outta Control” featuring Remy Ma. Recently honored with the Key to the City of New York, Fat Joe continues to stay busy, not only with music but also with his new STARZ interview series, Fat Joe Talks.

Stream “Paradise” now on your preferred platform and check out the vibrant music video for a taste of the 2000s magic with a modern twist!