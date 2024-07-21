Explosive Collaboration Alert: Rob49 and Cardi B Drop New Single “On Dat Money”

Greek Edition

New Orleans rapper Rob49 and the iconic Cardi B have joined forces to release their electrifying new single, “On Dat Money.” Produced by the talented LunchMoney Lewis and Schife, this hedonistic trap banger is already making waves in the music scene. The visually captivating music video, directed by George Buford, Frederick Buford, and DirectedByFrankie, showcases the dynamic synergy between the two artists.

In a recent press release, Rob49 shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I’ve been grinding hard all summer, and teaming up with Cardi B on ‘On Dat Money’ is something I’m very excited about. Her talent and energy are unmatched, and this record is going to prove I’m not stopping any time soon.”

While fans eagerly await Cardi B’s follow-up to her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, she continues to keep the momentum going with standout tracks like “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami)” released earlier this year. The partnership with Rob49 on “On Dat Money” further cements her position as a dominant force in the rap industry.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the high-energy vibes and bold visuals of “On Dat Money.” Watch the music video on top and immerse yourself in the latest hit from Rob49 and Cardi B.

