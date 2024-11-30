€URO TRA$H Drops Bold New Album House Music for Stripclubs

€URO TRA$H Unveils New Album: House Music for Stripclubs

Yellow Claw’s side project, €URO TRA$H, returns with their highly anticipated album House Music for Stripclubs. This 13-track project delivers groovy basslines, provocative lyrics, and unpolished underground vibes.

From 10 Outta 10’s seductive energy to the gritty beats of Pipe It Up, the album captures the spirit of strip club culture and nightlife. Collaborating with former strippers and photographers, the duo created a visual and sonic experience that feels authentic and raw.

“Strip clubs inspire us—if a song works there, it works everywhere,” €URO TRA$H explains.

Recorded during U.S. tours and in Bali, the album perfectly blends bold house music with underground energy. With their first official tour on the way, House Music for Stripclubs is a must-have for any playlist.

Stream it now!