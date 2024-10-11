Esmé Bianco Demands Justice in Marilyn Manson Case After Four Years of Delays

After four years of waiting in “total agony,” Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco is demanding answers from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. Bianco, who accused musician Marilyn Manson of sexual assault and abuse during their two-year relationship that ended in 2011, is frustrated that the case has yet to go to trial.

Bianco first met with the FBI and investigators in 2021, but despite years of cooperation, she still awaits progress in the case. Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has resumed touring and will release a new album titled One Assassination Under God – Chapter 1 on November 22.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Bianco expressed her frustration: “What’s the holdup? It’s time for Brian Warner to face justice. If he ends up in jail where he belongs, I’ll be ecstatic. But no matter what happens, we’ll survive. We’ve made it this far.”

She added that the lack of movement in the case leaves her in a state of “perpetual imbalance,” though she stresses the importance of a thorough investigation. “I want the case to be airtight when it goes to trial. The last thing I want is for him to face a jury and walk free. But after almost four years, a decision needs to be made.”

Bianco’s frustration is compounded by ongoing political shifts in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office. The current DA, George Gascón, claims his office is reviewing new evidence and that a decision will come soon. However, Bianco has voiced her disappointment with Gascón’s inaction and has publicly supported his opponent, Nathan Hochman, appearing with him at a press conference outside the LA courthouse.

Meanwhile, as Bianco continues to wait for justice, she’s faced death threats aimed at her, her family, and her friends. To her dismay, Manson has returned to the spotlight, opening his first live show in nearly four years with the song We Know Where You F**ing Live*.