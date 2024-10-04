Erick the Architect Set to Release Deluxe Edition of I’ve Never Been Here Before Featuring New Single “Beverly Drive”

Renowned for his work with Flatbush Zombies, Erick the Architect is back with fresh solo material as he gears up to release the deluxe edition of his debut album I’ve Never Been Here Before. The updated version, set to drop on November 15, will feature five brand-new tracks, including the introspective single “Beverly Drive,” which is now available for streaming across all platforms.

“Beverly Drive” takes listeners on a journey through Erick’s life, inspired by the places that have shaped his identity. Raised in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Erick now splits his time between California and Jamaica. He reflects on this in the track, tying together his roots from Beverly Road in Brooklyn, Beverly Drive in California, and his creative process in Jamaica.

Along with his new music, Erick the Architect has embraced his love of retro gaming by creating a nostalgic 8-bit arcade game to accompany the album. Fans who complete the game were rewarded with an early listen to “Beverly Drive,” a track that speaks to the balance of survival and self-awareness in Erick’s journey. The game, which features pixelated versions of the album’s tracks, is still live for fans to play and experience a unique connection to Erick’s world.

In addition to “Beverly Drive,” I’ve Never Been Here Before features collaborations with artists like Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, George Clinton, and James Blake. With the upcoming deluxe release, Erick promises even more eclectic sounds and powerful storytelling to captivate listeners once again.

Mark your calendars for November 15, when the deluxe edition of I’ve Never Been Here Before drops, bringing new music and creative energy from Erick the Architect straight to your playlist.