Eric Clapton’s MTV Unplugged Returns with Theatrical and Streaming Releases

Eric Clapton’s MTV Unplugged Returns to Theaters and Streaming for Its 30th Anniversary

Eric Clapton’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance is making a triumphant return, with a remastered 90-minute edition debuting in theaters on Jan. 27–28 before heading to Paramount+ on Feb. 12.

The special, titled Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later, not only revisits Clapton’s legendary 1992 acoustic set but also includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Fans will get to hear Clapton discuss the inspiration behind his reimagined arrangements of timeless hits like “Layla” and “Tears in Heaven,” as well as his heartfelt renditions of blues classics such as “Before You Accuse Me” and “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out.”

Where to Watch

The anniversary special will premiere in select theaters across the U.S. and U.K., including iconic venues such as New York City’s AMC Times Square and Los Angeles’ CityWalk. Tickets are available now, with screenings in Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters for an immersive audio experience.

Following the theater run, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later will be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Feb. 12.

A Legacy of Acoustic Greatness

Originally recorded at Bray Studios in Windsor, England, Clapton’s 1992 MTV Unplugged session became one of the most celebrated performances in music history. The live album that followed sold over 26 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling live album of all time.

This remastered edition not only celebrates the legacy of Clapton’s acoustic artistry but also highlights his reverence for blues music, which shaped his sound and career.

A Collaborative Anniversary Celebration

The 30th-anniversary remaster is a joint effort between MTV, Surfdog Records, and producer John Logsdon, with Bruce Gillmer and Vanessa Whitewolf serving as executive producers for MTV. The release follows Clapton’s latest studio album Meanwhile and cements his enduring influence on music and culture.

Don’t Miss This Milestone Event

Whether you’re revisiting the performance that redefined live acoustic music or experiencing it for the first time, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later is a must-watch for fans of blues, rock, and acoustic innovation.

Catch it in theaters Jan. 27–28, and mark your calendars for the streaming release on Paramount+ on Feb. 12!