English Teacher Triumph Over Charli XCX to Win Mercury Prize 2024

English Teacher have emerged as the surprise winners of the 2024 Mercury Prize, beating out the favorite, Charli XCX, as well as other top contenders like Beth Gibbons and The Last Dinner Party. Their album This Could Be Texas claimed the prestigious prize, awarded annually to the best albums from the UK and Ireland since its inception in 1992.

The Mercury Prize jury, composed of artists and industry professionals, praised the album’s originality and depth. “With 12 albums reflecting the richness of our musical landscape, it was no easy choice,” said the judges. “This Could Be Texas stood out for its winning combination of surrealism and social analysis in the lyrics, while musically, it offered innovation without heaviness and a fresh take on guitar-driven sound. It reveals something new with each listen—a hallmark of future classics.”

This major victory for English Teacher, who formed in 2020 at the Leeds Conservatoire, has catapulted the band into the spotlight. Led by vocalist Lily Fontaine and supported by Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost, and Nicholas Eden, the band has built a dedicated fanbase from the ground up. Winning the Mercury Prize, alongside the £25,000 cash award, cements their status as a rising force in the British music scene.

English Teacher’s triumph follows in the footsteps of past winners like Ezra Collective (2023), Little Simz (2022), Arlo Parks (2021), and Michael Kiwanuka (2020). Notable previous recipients include iconic acts such as James Blake, Alt-J, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand, and Portishead.

In addition to Charli XCX’s Brat, other nominees this year included Prelude to Ecstasy by The Last Dinner Party, Lives Outgrown by Beth Gibbons, and albums from artists like Barry Can’t Swim, Berwyn, Cat Burns, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

With their groundbreaking work and this prestigious recognition, English Teacher is a band to watch as they continue to make waves in the music world.