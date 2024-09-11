Eminem Announces ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)’ Expanded Mourner’s Edition: Everything You Need to Know

Eminem is giving fans another reason to celebrate Friday the 13th this month, as he prepares to drop a surprise deluxe edition of his concept album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The deluxe release, officially titled the Expanded Mourner’s Edition, marks the definitive closure of Eminem’s iconic Slim Shady alter-ego, who has played a central role in shaping the rapper’s career.

In a teaser posted across social media, Eminem is seen entering a convenience store, picking up a carton of milk, only to drop it after noticing a missing poster for Slim Shady on the carton’s side. The eerie symbolism suggests that Slim Shady’s era has come to an end. Producer Alchemist makes an appearance, telling Eminem to leave the store and never return, adding to the sense of finality.

The original album, released earlier in July, featured several hit singles, including “Houdini” and “Tobey” (featuring Big Sean and Babytron) as well as “Somebody Save Me” featuring Jelly Roll. While details of the new tracks on the expanded edition have not been revealed, fans are eagerly anticipating fresh material that pays homage to the Slim Shady persona.

The release of the Expanded Mourner’s Edition is set to coincide with Eminem’s much-anticipated performance at the MTV VMAs on September 12, where he’ll be joined by a star-studded lineup of performers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Shawn Mendes.

Mark your calendars for September 13 and prepare to say a final goodbye to Slim Shady with this monumental release.