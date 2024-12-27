Eminem and 50 Cent Tease New Collaborative Album

Eminem and 50 Cent are teasing fans with the possibility of creating a full-length collaborative album. The duo, who first joined forces on the iconic track Patiently Waiting from 50 Cent’s 2003 album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, could be rekindling their musical chemistry over two decades later.

Speaking in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid for Shade 45 on SiriusXM, Eminem expressed his enthusiasm about the idea:

“It would be amazing. We just need to stop talking about it and make it happen.”

A History of Collaboration

Eminem and 50 Cent’s history goes back to Patiently Waiting, a standout track that showcased their lyrical synergy and remains a fan favorite despite not being released as a single. The pair also collaborated on Don’t Push Me, another highlight from the same album.

Reflecting on Patiently Waiting, 50 Cent once revealed how Eminem’s verse inspired him:

“I just needed to know how much time I had and the mood of the track. The words came naturally.” Eminem added, “I didn’t even decide I’d join the song at first—I just wanted to hear him do something.”

Looking Ahead

While 50 Cent has been focused on his ventures in television and limited music releases, he’s set to headline a six-date residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas starting this weekend. Eminem, on the other hand, released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) earlier this summer, solidifying his place in the hip-hop world.

Both artists have celebrated milestones in their careers, with 50 Cent recently reflecting on the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. “It’s exciting to hit this milestone, especially in a time when hip-hop is once again dominating youth culture,” he told Rolling Stone.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if this teased collaboration will turn into a reality. After all, when Eminem and 50 Cent come together, they don’t just make songs—they make history.