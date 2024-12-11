back to top
Elvis Costello Announces 2025 Radio Soul! Tour Featuring Early Classics

Elvis Costello revisits his early catalog with the 2025 Radio Soul! Tour, featuring songs from My Aim Is True to Blood & Chocolate.

Elvis Costello Announces King of America & Other Realms Deluxe Edition Featuring Rare Tracks and Live Recordings
Elvis Costello - photo via facebook profile

Elvis Costello Announces 2025 Radio Soul! Tour Highlighting Early Career

Legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Costello has announced his 2025 Radio Soul! Tour, a series of dates designed to celebrate music from the earliest years of his career. The tour will spotlight tracks from albums like 1977’s My Aim Is True, 1978’s This Year’s Model, 1986’s King of America, and Blood & Chocolate, with a clear focus on his catalog from 1977 to September 1986.

A Nod to the Past

Costello named the tour after an early version of “Radio Radio,” a track he wrote in 1974 while part of the band Flip City. “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” Costello shared, explaining his decision to revisit his early works. The tour will pull from his first 11 albums, delivering beloved classics like “Pump It Up,” “Watching the Detectives,” “Oliver’s Army,” and “Everyday I Write the Book.”

A Stellar Lineup with The Imposters

Costello will be joined by his band, The Imposters, featuring longtime collaborators Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher, and guitarist Charlie Sexton. Speaking about his band, Costello noted, “The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, swinging, kicking and screaming rock and roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises.”

The tour will include two distinct phases: an early 2025 run with Steve Nieve and special instrumental collaborators, followed by summer dates with The Imposters.

Tour Dates and Tickets

The Radio Soul! Tour kicks off on June 12, 2025, in Seattle, WA, and wraps up on July 12, 2025, in Miami Beach, FL. Fans can expect an incredible live experience as Costello strives to “bring these songs into the present day, once more.”

Radio Soul! Tour Dates 2025

    • June 12, 2025 – Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre, Seattle, WA
    • June 13, 2025 – Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR
    • June 15, 2025 – Venue TBA, Reno, NV
    • June 17, 2025 – The Masonic, San Francisco, CA
    • June 19, 2025 – Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA
    • June 21, 2025 – Orpheum, Los Angeles, CA
    • June 24, 2025 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, San Diego, CA
    • June 26, 2025 – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, NV
    • June 28, 2025 – Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek, CO
    • June 29, 2025 – Bellco Theatre, Denver, CO
    • July 1, 2025 – Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO
    • July 3, 2025 – The Factory, St. Louis, MO
    • July 5, 2025 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
    • July 7, 2025 – The Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville, SC
    • July 9, 2025 – Duke Energy Center for the Arts, St. Petersburg, FL
    • July 10, 2025 – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers, FL
    • July 12, 2025 – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre, Miami Beach, FL

Tickets are available now. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear some of Costello’s most iconic early songs performed live.

Elvis Costello performing live with The Imposters during the Radio Soul! tour

