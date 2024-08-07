ELUCID Announces New Album “REVELATOR” with Lead Single Featuring Armand Hammer Partner billy woods

The New York rapper and producer ELUCID, renowned for his work as one half of the critically acclaimed duo Armand Hammer, is set to release his new solo album REVELATOR on October 11 via Fat Possum. Known for pushing the boundaries of experimental hip-hop, ELUCID’s latest project promises to be an avant-garde exploration of sound and creativity.

ELUCID has been incredibly prolific in recent years, especially with Armand Hammer. Last year, they released the dense and chaotic album We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, followed by this year’s epic bonus track “Doves” featuring Benjamin Booker. They have also collaborated with footwork producer RP Boo on “Blood Running High” for a Sun Ra tribute compilation and appeared on Preservation’s remix of Japanese vocal artist Hatis Noit’s “Jomon.” On his own, ELUCID contributed to London jazz great Shabaka Hutchings’ recent LP.

REVELATOR, ELUCID’s third solo studio album, follows his 2022 release I Told Bessie and 2016’s Save Yourself. The new album showcases ELUCID’s penchant for the experimental, crafted with the help of co-producer Jon Nellen. Avant-garde jazz bassist Luke Stewart also makes multiple appearances, adding to the album’s distinctive sound.

“I wanted to get as freaky as I could at this moment,” ELUCID shared in a press release. “I wanted people to hear things, maybe for the first time, or in a way they haven’t for a long while.”

The lead single, “INSTANT TRANSFER,” features ELUCID’s Armand Hammer partner billy woods. The track, produced by LA beatmaker Samiyam, was recorded at the Alchemist’s studio in Los Angeles. ELUCID recalled the experience: “Recorded in Los Angeles at the Alchemist’s studio about to catch a flight to Australia. With much momentum behind me/us and even more on the horizon, I knew a purpose. I knew every step was ordered to that purpose. I would relish in its discipline.”

ELUCID has also shared another track from the album, “SLUM OF A DISREGARD,” which he self-produced. This track dives even deeper into the avant-garde, offering an immersive and otherworldly listening experience.

REVELATOR features contributions from a diverse range of artists, including August Fanon, Child Actor, the Lasso, DJ Haram, and guest rappers Creature and Skech185. The album promises to be a multifaceted journey through ELUCID’s unique artistic vision.

Check out the tracks “INSTANT TRANSFER” and “SLUM OF A DISREGARD” below, and mark your calendars for the full release of REVELATOR on October 11. ELUCID’s innovative approach to hip-hop continues to push the genre’s boundaries, making this album a must-listen for fans of experimental music.

Revelator:

01 The World Is Dog

02 CCTV (ft. Creature)

03 Yottabyte

04 Bad Pollen (ft. billy woods)

05 Slum of a Disregard

06 RFID

07 Instant Transfer (ft. billy woods)

08 Ikebana

09 In the Shadow of If

10 SKP

11 Hushpuppies

12 14.4 (ft. Skech185)

13 Voice 2 Skull

14 Xolo

15 Zigzagzig