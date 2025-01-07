Elton John Mentors Rising Star Chappell Roan

Elton John Mentors Chappell Roan Amid Rising Fame

Music legend Elton John has taken on the role of mentor for Chappell Roan, offering advice and support to the rising American pop star during her meteoric rise to fame. The pair have connected several times via FaceTime, with Elton sharing his hard-earned wisdom to help Roan navigate the complexities of sudden success.

2024: A Breakthrough Year for Chappell Roan

Roan experienced an extraordinary 2024 as her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, became a breakout success. Originally released in 2023, the album gained massive traction this year, propelled by her hit single “Good Luck, Babe!”

Streaming Milestone: The track surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify .

The track surpassed . Critical Acclaim: Named one of the year’s best songs by global critics.

Named one of the year’s best songs by global critics. Challenges of Fame: However, Roan has struggled with the darker side of stardom, describing her experiences with online harassment, stalking, and public invasions of privacy.

Elton’s Advice: “Go at Your Own Pace”

Recognizing her struggles, Elton John stepped in as a mentor. In a recent interview, Elton detailed the advice he shared with Roan:

“Chappell was overwhelmed by her sudden success. She’s been writing for years, but her career exploded all at once. I told her: ‘It’s okay. Do what feels right. Don’t listen to anyone pressuring you—especially record labels saying, “We need another album.” Take your time. Do it when you’re ready.’”

A Veteran’s Perspective

Elton, now 77, drew from his own experiences of navigating fame and longevity in the music industry.

“I’ve seen it all—people rising and disappearing too quickly. I’ve survived, and I’m as famous now as I was when I was younger. That’s a miracle, and it’s important for me to share what I’ve learned to help others.”

The Power of Mentorship

With Elton’s guidance, Roan is better equipped to handle the pressures of her rapidly growing career. His support reminds artists to prioritize their well-being while staying true to their craft.

