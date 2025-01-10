Ellie Goulding & Anyma Team Up for the Mesmerizing New Track “Hypnotized”

Ellie Goulding has joined forces with renowned electronic producer Anyma to deliver a mesmerizing new track, “Hypnotized.” This stunning collaboration was first revealed live during Anyma’s recent End of Genesys residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Making waves with its unique fusion of electronic music, cutting-edge visuals, and artistic innovation, the residency began on December 27 and has been hailed as a groundbreaking event in the world of live performance. On December 29, Ellie Goulding took the stage as a surprise guest, unveiling “Hypnotized” in an unforgettable live premiere.

Blending Goulding’s ethereal vocals with Anyma’s immersive electronic production, the performance captivated the audience, marking a significant moment in the crossover between pop and dance music.

Officially released on January 10, “Hypnotized” continues to break boundaries, combining the emotional depth of Goulding’s artistry with the innovative soundscapes crafted by Anyma.

This collaboration also shines a spotlight on Anyma, the solo project of Matteo Milleri, who is best known as one-half of the acclaimed electronic duo Tale of Us and co-founder of Afterlife Records. Known for pushing the limits of electronic music, Anyma seamlessly merges technology, art, and sound, making his partnership with Goulding an exciting blend of their unique talents.

The release of “Hypnotized” solidifies its place as a milestone for both artists, bridging the worlds of electronic and pop music in a way that promises to resonate with fans across genres. Stream “Hypnotized” now and immerse yourself in this extraordinary collaboration!