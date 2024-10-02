back to top
Ela Minus Announces New Album Dia Set for January Release and Shares Video for New Song “Broken”

Colombian Electronic Artist Shares New Single “Broken” With Video Ahead of Sophomore Album

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Ela Minus has officially announced her highly anticipated second album, Dia, set for release on January 17 via Domino Records. Following the success of her debut Acts of Rebellion in 2020, the Colombian electronic artist continues to captivate fans with her innovative sound. Alongside this announcement, Minus has also dropped a new single, “Broken,” accompanied by a visually striking music video co-directed with Losmose. This marks the second release from the upcoming album, following the previously shared track “Combat.”

In a personal note, Ela Minus shared her journey behind “Broken,” revealing, “I started writing this thinking I was perfectly fine and finished writing knowing I was not.” Her reflective and emotionally charged lyrics, paired with her distinctive electronic soundscapes, make Dia one of the most eagerly awaited albums of 2024.

Fans of Minus can look forward to more live performances as she prepares to embark on a tour, with dates to be announced soon. Watch the captivating video for “Broken” below and stay tuned for more updates on her upcoming album.

DIA Cover Artwork
DIA Cover Artwork

Dia:

01 Abrir Monte
02 Broken
03 Idols
04 IDK
05 QQQQ
06 I Want to Be Better
07 Onwards
08 And
09 Upwards
10 Combat

