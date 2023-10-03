Ed Sheeran’s ‘Autumn Variations’ Poised for Number 1 on Official Albums Chart

- Advertisement -

Ed Sheeran’s Latest Album ‘Autumn Variations’ Set to Take the Number 1 Spot on Official Albums Chart.

Ed Sheeran, the British music sensation, is set to dominate the charts once again with his latest album, ‘Autumn Variations.’ The album is on track to debut at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, outperforming the competition by a significant margin of over 2:1.

This marks Ed Sheeran’s seventh studio album and his second release of the year, following the successful ‘Subtract.’ ‘Autumn Variations’ was produced in collaboration with Aaron Dessner, renowned for his work with artists like Taylor Swift and The National. If it claims the top spot, it will continue Ed Sheeran’s impressive streak of having every one of his studio albums reach Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, adding to his list of chart-toppers that includes ‘+,’ ‘x,’ ‘÷,’ ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project,’ ‘=,’ and ‘–.’

Steven Wilson, known for his association with Porcupine Tree, is expected to secure the Number 2 position with ‘The Harmony Codex,’ his solo venture. This achievement would mark his highest-charting solo album to date, surpassing his previous Top 10 records, ‘To The Bone’ (2017) and ‘The Future Bites’ (2021).

Jorja Smith, an R&B artist from the West Midlands, is aiming for her third Top 10 album with ‘Falling Or Flying,’ showcasing her genre-fluid style. Meanwhile, Kentucky rock band Black Stone Cherry is making a comeback with ‘Screamin’ At The Sky,’ their first Top 10 LP in five years.

In an exciting development, UK synthwave trio Gunship is poised to secure their first-ever UK Top 10 album with ‘Unicorn.’ Lana Del Rey’s acclaimed second album, ‘Ultraviolence,’ might re-enter the upper ranks of the chart, thanks to a special vinyl release celebrating its upcoming tenth anniversary.

Soul icon Beverly Knight is a potential contender to round out the Top 10, with ‘The Fifth Chapter,’ which could mark her first Top 10 album since 2016.

Beyond the Top 10, Green Day’s landmark album ‘Dookie’ is eyeing a re-entry at Number 11, coinciding with its 30th anniversary. Originally peaking at Number 13 in the UK, the anniversary has reignited interest in this pop-punk classic.

British new wave icon Toyah’s re-release of her 1982 LP, ‘The Changeling,’ may also make a chart resurgence, 41 years after its original debut. Haim’s influential debut album, ‘Days Are Gone,’ could experience a revival as fans celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the US sister trio’s arrival on the music scene.

The 1975’s self-titled debut album could stage a comeback, projected to land at Number 25. Anna Lapwood’s ‘LUNA’ is expected to debut at Number 26, while Wilco’s ‘Cousin’ is heading for Number 29.

Further down the chart, new entries are anticipated, including Orb & David Gilmour’s ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’ (31), Hawkwind’s ‘Space Ritual’ (32), and 2023 UK Eurovision representative Mae Muller’s debut album, ‘Sorry I’m Late’ (33).

Finally, Andrew Cushin’s debut album, ‘Waiting For The Rain,’ has a strong chance of entering the Official Albums Chart Top 40, with support from former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

In summary, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Autumn Variations’ is on track to secure the Number 1 spot on the Official Albums Chart, continuing his remarkable streak of chart-topping albums. The competition, including Steven Wilson, Jorja Smith, and Black Stone Cherry, is also vying for top positions, promising an exciting week in the music charts.