Eagles Announce Final Tour Dates and Las Vegas Residency at the Sphere

"Long Goodbye Final Tour" Extends Through 2025 with Special Shows in Las Vegas

By Hit Channel
In
Rock

Farewell tours often spark curiosity and excitement, and the Eagles‘ “Long Goodbye Final Tour” is no exception. This legendary band has been captivating audiences for decades, and their current tour, which began as a reflection of over fifty years of country-rock legacy, is set to continue until 2025.

Following the passing of Glenn Frey, the Eagles’ lineup now includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey. The band has announced a special residency at the state-of-the-art Sphere in Las Vegas, a $2 billion venue known for its high-tech experiences. They will perform eight shows over four weekends: September 20-21, September 27-28, October 11-12, and October 18-19, 2024.

While ticket prices are yet to be disclosed, the VIP Experience & Hotel Package is available starting at $1451 per person. This package includes a show ticket, airport transfers, two nights at the Venetian Resort, souvenirs, and a unique VIP fan experience.

The Sphere, inaugurated with U2’s performance and dedicated song “Atomic City,” has since hosted concerts by Phish and Dead & Company. It has quickly become a prime venue for top-tier artists, moving away from its past reputation as a final stop for declining entertainers. Las Vegas now attracts major stars like Adele, who perform to packed audiences.

Initial fan reactions on social media have been positive, with many eagerly ready to purchase tickets. However, some have called for more variety in the artists performing at the venue. Despite mixed opinions, the Eagles’ farewell tour promises unforgettable performances for longtime fans.

