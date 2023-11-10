Dynamic Duets: 070 Shake and Ken Carson Unveil ‘Natural Habitat’ | Listen

070 Shake and Ken Carson have joined forces once again, this time presenting their latest collaborative track, “Natural Habitat”. The song is a glimpse into Shake’s upcoming third album, set to make its debut early in 2024. Following her successful collaborations with RAYE, Christine And The Queens, and Fred Again.., Shake had previously teased fans with the lead single, “Black Dress.”

Adding to the excitement, the duo brings a visual dimension to “Natural Habitat,” with the music video directed by Machine Operated. The buzz around the track was built up through exclusive previews at major events such as Coachella, SXSW, and Governors Ball.

In the musical realm, Shake isn’t the only one making waves. Ken Carson, fresh from his recent album “A Great Chaos,” is gearing up to hit the road on Playboi Carti’s Antagonist tour later this year, alongside labelmates Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. The tour kicks off on November 19 in Ireland. Dive into the collaborative magic of “Natural Habitat” below and stay tuned for the full album experience in 2024.