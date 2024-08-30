Duster Drops Surprise Album In Dreams – Available Digitally Now!

San Jose’s beloved slowcore/space-rock band Duster has just surprised fans with the release of their fifth studio album, In Dreams. Following the unexpected drop of their 2022 album Together, In Dreams continues the band’s tradition of keeping fans on their toes with unannounced releases. The album is available digitally now, with a physical release set for December 6 via Numero Group.

Duster’s journey has been remarkable, evolving from a relatively obscure 1990s band to a significant influence on 2010s underground music and a TikTok phenomenon. After reuniting half a decade ago, Duster has been more prolific than ever, releasing more albums now than during their original run from 1996-2001.

Earlier this month, Duster teased their return by releasing two new tracks in collaboration with hip-hop group Dirty Art Club, with whom they’ll be touring soon. In Dreams marks the band’s second album since the departure of founding member Jason Albertini, but rest assured, the music still delivers the signature Duster sound that fans love.

Stream the entire In Dreams album now and experience the slowcore magic that has made Duster a cult favorite across generations.