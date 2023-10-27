Duran Duran released “Psycho Killer” with Victoria De Angelis (new cover)

Just in time for Halloween, Duran Duran has released a new cover of “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads today, featuring Victoria De Angelis from Måneskin on bass and vocals, and the former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor on guitar. The track is taken from Duran Duran’s upcoming Halloween-themed album, “Danse Macabre“, set to be released on October 27th.

“It’s a great honor that John Taylor and his guys asked me to play on their album. I met John at a party, and we immediately bonded over music and bass. I told him that Tina Weymouth was my absolute pinnacle of coolness, attitude, and incredible musicality all in one, and he told me that he also started playing the bass inspired by her and that she was one of his musical idols.”

“Months later, I received a call from John telling me that he was working on a cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ and wanted to ask me to play on it before doing so. It was insane that one of the greatest bassists of all time asked me to play one of my favorite songs with Duran Duran. Absolutely crazy. I am so grateful and honored, it was so much fun recording with John, and he was so sweet to me, encouraging me to express myself and play in my own way. I will forever remember that day.” – Victoria De Angelis

“She is probably the most important bassist around right now. I met a couple of the guys from Måneskin at a party, and they told me, ‘You have to meet our bassist.’ She’s such a dynamo! I was like, ‘What inspired you?’ and Vic said, ‘Tina Weymouth.’ So when ‘Psycho Killer’ was chosen to be a part of the album, I thought, ‘I’ll ask her if she’d like to lay down some bass together!'” – John Taylor

“Danse Macabre” is the soundtrack to their last Halloween party, with a special live performance that the band filmed in Las Vegas on October 31st of last year. Through 13 tracks, the group brings bright melodies out of the darkness, putting together new songs, Halloween-themed covers, and reinvented versions of their “haunting” classics, with very special guests, including Nile Rodgers, Victoria De Angelis (Måneskin), Mr Hudson, Andy Taylor, and Warren Cuccurullo. “Danse Macabre” follows a wave of historic success for Duran Duran, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022.