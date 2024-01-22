Dua Lipa’s New Album is a Raw Journey into Youth, Freedom, and Psychedelic Pop

Dua Lipa is offering a glimpse into her upcoming third studio album, characterizing it as a “raw” and vibrant representation of youth, freedom, and the pursuit of enjoyment. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the pop sensation shared insights into the album, emphasizing a desire to capture the unfiltered essence of life—embracing both the positive and negative experiences.

“This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Her debut single from the album, ‘Houdini,’ produced by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, was released in November, setting the stage for what fans can anticipate from the full record in 2024.

Although Lipa has kept the album’s title under wraps, she shed light on its musical influences. Drawing inspiration from UK rave culture, the album is expected to have a psychedelic-pop sound reminiscent of iconic acts like Primal Scream and Massive Attack. Additionally, Dua Lipa aims to infuse the project with the rebellious spirit of acts such as Oasis and Blur, channeling a “don’t give a fuck-ness” attitude.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, Lipa also didn’t shy away from critiquing the past behavior of some Britpop bands, labeling certain actions as “obnoxious.” As she navigates this new era, it seems she is determined to strike a balance between the carefree energy of youth and a more mature perspective on the rollercoaster of life.