Dua Lipa’s Upcoming Album: A Psychedelic Ode to UK Rave Culture

Dua Lipa recently unveiled that her upcoming album, infused with “psychedelic-pop elements,” draws its inspiration from iconic artists like Primal Scream and Massive Attack.

In a previous interview with iHeartRadio, the pop sensation provided insights into the album’s sound, emphasizing a consistent “psychedelic throughline” that runs across its diverse tracks.

“While all other songs on the album are quite distinct, they share an overarching psychedelic vibe,” she explained. “Take ‘Houdini,’ for instance; it boasts an eclectic electronic mix while incorporating intriguing instrumentation, creating an organic feel. This was a crucial element I aimed to convey throughout the album.”

A recent profile in Rolling Stone uncovered even more about the influences shaping Lipa’s LP. Describing it as a “psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to U.K. rave culture,” Lipa drew considerable inspiration from Primal Scream’s groundbreaking 1991 album ‘Screamadelica’ and Massive Attack. Additional influences include Britpop icons such as Oasis and Blur, as well as ’90s rock and electronic acts like Moby and Gorillaz.

“This record has a raw quality to it. I want to capture the essence of youth, freedom, and the joy of simply letting things happen, be it good or bad. You can’t change it; you just have to roll with the punches of whatever life throws at you,” Lipa shared with the publication.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment, Lipa recounted her meeting with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker in July 2022. “I was so nervous because I’m just such a fan of Kevin’s,” she confessed, noting Parker’s initial shyness.

This nerve-racking encounter led to a collaborative effort involving Lipa, Parker, Caroline Ailin, Danny L Harle, and Tobias Jesso Jr., resulting in eight out of the eleven tracks on the album. Parker himself acknowledged, “I remember thinking it was a genius move to get that combination of people together.”

Lipa also candidly discussed the challenges of opening up and inviting new collaborators into her creative sphere. “As things get bigger, you get more scared to open up and be vulnerable, to sit down in a room and just speak from the heart,” she admitted.

Lipa is also set to perform at the 2024 Grammys alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.