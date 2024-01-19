Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now | Tune of the Day

If you want to wake up with energy and joy, then Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” is the perfect companion. With an irresistible dance beat and uplifting lyrics, this song will set the right mood for a dynamic day.

The catchy chorus and explosive production of the song create an atmosphere of positive energy that will prepare you for whatever the day brings. “Don’t Start Now” is the melody that will accompany you on a dance journey, offering moments of euphoria and fun. Start your day with rhythm and optimism because with “Don’t Start Now,” every moment becomes unforgettable.