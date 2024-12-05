Dream Theater Release New Track “A Broken Man” from Upcoming Album Parasomnia

Dream Theater, the GRAMMY-winning icons of progressive metal, have released their latest track, “A Broken Man”, from their upcoming 16th studio album, Parasomnia. Following the conclusion of the European leg of their 40th Anniversary Tour, the band continues to captivate audiences with a powerful new single that showcases their unparalleled musicianship and storytelling.

A Broken Man marks another milestone for the reunited lineup of James LaBrie (vocals), John Petrucci (guitar), John Myung (bass), Jordan Rudess (keyboards), and the returning Mike Portnoy (drums). The track opens with a thunderous barrage of instrumentation, transitioning into a haunting narrative about a war veteran battling sleep disorders like insomnia and nightmares caused by combat trauma. Adding an emotional depth, the song incorporates real audio clips of veterans recounting their personal experiences with the horrors of war.

To accompany the release, a visualizer created by long-time collaborator Wayne Joyner has been unveiled, perfectly capturing the essence of “A Broken Man”.

About Parasomnia

From the opening track, “In The Arms Of Morpheus”, to the closing “The Shadow Man Incident”, Parasomnia is a 71-minute journey through the darker corners of sleep and the human psyche. Named after sleep-related disorders like sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors, the album delves deep into these unsettling themes with tracks like “Dead Sleep”, “Midnight Messiah”, and “Bend The Clock”.

With Parasomnia, Dream Theater proves once again why they’ve garnered a devoted fanbase for over four decades. Combining intricate musicality with thought-provoking narratives, the album is set to leave a lasting impression when it drops.

Stay tuned for more updates as the band gears up for the global release of Parasomnia.