Drake Announces New Collaborative Album with PartyNextDoor at Toronto Concert

Drake returned to his hometown of Toronto on August 2nd with exciting news for his fans. During a surprise performance at PartyNextDoor‘s concert at the Budweiser Stage, Drake announced that he and his OVO labelmate are working on a new collaborative album set to release this fall.

“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all,” Drake revealed to the thrilled audience. “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake’s album will be waiting right there for you.”

The announcement came at the end of PartyNextDoor’s concert, where Drake took over the stage for nearly an hour, performing a full set of R&B songs. The setlist featured a mix of deep cuts and fan favorites, including a live debut of “Wah Gwan Delilah,” his spin on Snowd4y’s viral patois-laden cover of Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah.” The crowd also enjoyed “Sweeterman,” “Practice,” “Connect,” “Finesse,” “Pipe Down,” and “Redemption.”

- Advertisement -

Drake was joined on stage by Roy Woods for a performance of their song “Drama,” and later, PartyNextDoor rejoined him to perform “Come and See Me.” Drake praised PartyNextDoor, calling him “the King of R&B” and his favorite R&B singer of all time, while also giving a heartfelt shoutout to PartyNextDoor’s parents, who were in attendance.

This concert marked Drake’s first major appearance since his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. During his performance, Drake took a moment to thank his hometown fans for their unwavering support. “I’m here tonight as a thank you to each and every one of you for all your years of unwavering support,” he said.

The collaborative album with PartyNextDoor will be their latest project together, following previous hits like “Come and See Me,” “Since Way Back,” and “Loyal.” Fans are eagerly anticipating the new release, excited to hear more of Drake’s mellower side.

With the collaborative album on the horizon, the duo is set to deliver another batch of memorable tracks that showcase their synergy and musical evolution. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project.