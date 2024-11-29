back to top
Greek Edition

Drake Announces Anita Max Win 2025 Tour: Dates for Australia and New Zealand

Drake returns to Australia and New Zealand in 2025 after eight years, bringing his highly anticipated Anita Max Win tour to major cities across the region.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Drake Announces 2025 Anita Max Win Tour Dates

Drake Announces Anita Max Win 2025 Tour Dates for Australia and New Zealand

Drake is set to make a triumphant return to Australia and New Zealand with his Anita Max Win tour in 2025, marking his first performances in the region in eight years. Kicking off on February 9 in Melbourne, the tour will feature stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, with multiple nights in key cities.

The Anita Max Win tour follows Drake’s successful It’s All A Blur tour, which wrapped up earlier this year after selling out 80 shows across North America. This new tour promises a fresh lineup of high-energy performances, showcasing Drake’s chart-topping hits and legendary stage presence.

- Advertisement -

Full Tour Schedule

February 2025

  • 9 & 10: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
  • 16 & 17: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
  • 24: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
  • 28: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

March 2025

  • 1: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Drake Announces 2025 Anita Max Win Tour Dates

Ticket Details

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 3, with presale opportunities for Mastercard, Vodafone, and One NZ customers. General onsale begins Friday, December 6 at 12 PM local time via drakerelated.com and livenation.com.

Mastercard users can also access exclusive ticket options and experiences. Check out the Priceless Music program for more details. Live Nation members can join the presale starting December 5 at 1 PM local time.

Drake’s Anticipated Return

During a livestream announcement, Drake shared his excitement: “For anyone in Australia watching, I’m coming back for the first time in eight years. Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast… February 9 ’til March something. Can’t wait to see you all.”

This long-awaited tour is set to be a milestone for fans and for Drake himself as he reconnects with audiences across Australia and New Zealand. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

Stay tuned for updates and don’t miss Drake live in 2025!

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, November 29, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved