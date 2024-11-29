Drake Announces Anita Max Win 2025 Tour Dates for Australia and New Zealand

Drake is set to make a triumphant return to Australia and New Zealand with his Anita Max Win tour in 2025, marking his first performances in the region in eight years. Kicking off on February 9 in Melbourne, the tour will feature stops in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, with multiple nights in key cities.

The Anita Max Win tour follows Drake’s successful It’s All A Blur tour, which wrapped up earlier this year after selling out 80 shows across North America. This new tour promises a fresh lineup of high-energy performances, showcasing Drake’s chart-topping hits and legendary stage presence.

Full Tour Schedule

February 2025

9 & 10 : Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena 16 & 17 : Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena 24 : Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre 28: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

March 2025

1: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Ticket Details

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, December 3, with presale opportunities for Mastercard, Vodafone, and One NZ customers. General onsale begins Friday, December 6 at 12 PM local time via drakerelated.com and livenation.com.

Mastercard users can also access exclusive ticket options and experiences. Check out the Priceless Music program for more details. Live Nation members can join the presale starting December 5 at 1 PM local time.

Drake’s Anticipated Return

During a livestream announcement, Drake shared his excitement: “For anyone in Australia watching, I’m coming back for the first time in eight years. Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast… February 9 ’til March something. Can’t wait to see you all.”

This long-awaited tour is set to be a milestone for fans and for Drake himself as he reconnects with audiences across Australia and New Zealand. With tickets expected to sell out fast, fans are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for updates and don’t miss Drake live in 2025!