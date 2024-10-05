Donald Glover Cancels Final Childish Gambino Tour Due to Health Issues

Donald Glover, the multitalented artist behind Childish Gambino, has canceled the remainder of his highly anticipated final tour due to ongoing health concerns that require surgery. The North American and European dates, including shows in the UK, have been officially scrapped after Glover announced his need for time off to recover.

The “This Is America” singer shared the news via X, explaining that after a performance in New Orleans, he sought medical attention in Houston for an undisclosed ailment. Despite hopes to continue the tour, further tests confirmed that Glover would be unable to meet the demands of his upcoming performances. As of now, he has surgery scheduled, though details about his condition remain private.

“My recovery is something I need to confront seriously,” Glover wrote, expressing disappointment at having to cancel the shows. He added that ticket refunds would be available at the point of purchase.

This announcement comes on the heels of Glover’s decision to retire the Childish Gambino persona after his final album, Bando Stone & the New World, and a corresponding film project. While the artist has not yet revealed if his 2025 dates in New Zealand and Australia will be affected, fans are left uncertain about when or if they will see Childish Gambino perform again.

After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now… — donald (@donaldglover) October 4, 2024