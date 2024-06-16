Greek Edition

Don Toliver Drops Highly Anticipated Album “Hardstone Psycho” with Star-Studded Collaborations

"Hardstone Psycho" Features 16 Tracks with Appearances from Travis Scott, Future, Kodak Black, and More

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Don Toliver has officially released his fourth studio album, “Hardstone Psycho,” a project that showcases his versatile artistry through a biker-themed aesthetic. The album, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other DSPs, encapsulates the enigmatic ethos of the Cactus Jack rapper, spanning four disks with four tracks each, diving into diverse sonic realms while maintaining a cohesive narrative.

Promoted by singles like “Bandit,” “Deep In The Water,” and “Attitude,” “Hardstone Psycho” highlights Toliver’s ability to merge music with a visual and thematic experience. The “Cozy Cowboy, Psycho Superintendent” look is prominent in the album’s promotional materials, from leather-laden outfits to motocross moments in his music videos.

Toliver rides solo for most of the 16-track album but includes notable collaborations with industry heavyweights and close friends. Featured artists include Kodak Black on “Brother Stone,” Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain on “Attitude,” Future and Metro Boomin on “Purple Rain,” Teezo Touchdown on “Backstreets,” and Travis Scott on both “Ice Age” and “Inside.”

- Advertisement -

Adding to the album’s buzz, Toliver partnered with Fortnite to launch a new game mode inspired by the biker theme of “Hardstone Psycho.” Despite his busy schedule, Toliver also found time to contribute to projects by Kaytranada and Toro Y Moi, further showcasing his prolific nature.

“Hardstone Psycho” is a masterful display of Don Toliver’s evolving sound and creative vision, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Tracklist:
01. “Kryptonite”
02. “Tore Up”
03. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black
04. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain
05. “Bandit”
06. “Glock”
07. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott
08. “4×4”
09. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future
10. “New Drop”
11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown
12. “Deep In The Water”
13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott
14. “5 To 10”
15. “Last Laugh”
16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, June 16, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Eagles Announce Final Tour Dates and Las Vegas Residency at the Sphere

Eagles Announce Final Tour Dates and Las Vegas Residency at the...

Hit Channel -
Normani

Normani’s Debut Album “Dopamine” Delivers a Confident and Genre-Spanning Sound

Hit Channel -