Don Toliver Drops Highly Anticipated Album “Hardstone Psycho” with Star-Studded Collaborations

Don Toliver has officially released his fourth studio album, “Hardstone Psycho,” a project that showcases his versatile artistry through a biker-themed aesthetic. The album, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other DSPs, encapsulates the enigmatic ethos of the Cactus Jack rapper, spanning four disks with four tracks each, diving into diverse sonic realms while maintaining a cohesive narrative.

Promoted by singles like “Bandit,” “Deep In The Water,” and “Attitude,” “Hardstone Psycho” highlights Toliver’s ability to merge music with a visual and thematic experience. The “Cozy Cowboy, Psycho Superintendent” look is prominent in the album’s promotional materials, from leather-laden outfits to motocross moments in his music videos.

Toliver rides solo for most of the 16-track album but includes notable collaborations with industry heavyweights and close friends. Featured artists include Kodak Black on “Brother Stone,” Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain on “Attitude,” Future and Metro Boomin on “Purple Rain,” Teezo Touchdown on “Backstreets,” and Travis Scott on both “Ice Age” and “Inside.”

Adding to the album’s buzz, Toliver partnered with Fortnite to launch a new game mode inspired by the biker theme of “Hardstone Psycho.” Despite his busy schedule, Toliver also found time to contribute to projects by Kaytranada and Toro Y Moi, further showcasing his prolific nature.

“Hardstone Psycho” is a masterful display of Don Toliver’s evolving sound and creative vision, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Tracklist:

01. “Kryptonite”

02. “Tore Up”

03. “Brother Stone” Feat. Kodak Black

04. “Attitude” Feat. Charlie Wilson & Cash Cobain

05. “Bandit”

06. “Glock”

07. “Ice Age” Feat. Travis Scott

08. “4×4”

09. “Purple Rain” Feat. Future

10. “New Drop”

11. “Backstreets” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

12. “Deep In The Water”

13. “Inside” Feat. Travis Scott

14. “5 To 10”

15. “Last Laugh”

16. “Hardstone National Anthem”

