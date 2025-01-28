Don Diablo Unleashes CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ: A Bold New Era of Bass Music

Don Diablo is stepping into a bold new era with CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ, his latest bass music alias that fuses futuristic energy with raw, underground intensity. While fans eagerly await his 2025 artist album, this side project showcases a different side of his production skills, diving deep into high-tech, genre-defying sounds.

The debut single, Maniac, reimagines Michael Sembello’s iconic ’80s hit with an electrifying drum & bass twist. The track seamlessly blends nostalgic synth lines with relentless, high-energy beats, creating an adrenaline-fueled experience designed to shake dance floors worldwide. With CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ, Don Diablo is setting the stage for a fresh wave of bass-driven music, bringing his signature innovation to an entirely new space.

This move comes after a powerhouse 2024 for Don, which saw collaborations with Major Lazer, Jamiroquai, and MK—tracks that continue to dominate the dance charts. Now, as he shifts gears, CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ promises to push boundaries even further, with more drum & bass releases lined up for 2025.

Speaking on the project, Don Diablo shared, “I’ve always had a deep love for bass music, and launching CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ felt like the perfect creative reset. ‘Maniac’ is a track that has lived in my head since childhood—it’s cinematic, high-intensity, and unapologetically bold. Reimagining it through a DnB lens allowed me to merge nostalgia with the future in a way that feels completely fresh.”

With this launch, Don Diablo continues to prove why he remains one of the most forward-thinking artists in electronic music. CONTROL ALT DΞLΞTΞ is more than just a new alias—it’s a revolution in sound.