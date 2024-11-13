Doja Cat Hints at New Album with Mysterious Tracklist: Fans Speculate on Features and Themes

Doja Cat has sent fans into a frenzy with hints of a new album, posting a cryptic list of song titles to X (formerly Twitter) before quickly deleting it. On November 11, the Grammy-winning artist revealed 13 potential tracks, five of which she starred as her favorites. These favored tracks, titled “Cards,” “Acts of Service,” “Make It Up,” “Did I Lie,” and “Crack,” have already captured fan attention, leading to intense speculation about what’s next for Doja.

The post was soon deleted, but fans managed to capture the list, speculating that it might be the tracklist for the follow-up to 2023’s Scarlet. This new project could continue the bold, introspective themes of Scarlet, which Doja previously described as an “angry” project that showcased self-defense and resilience.

Fans on X have already flooded Doja with feature requests, hoping to see collaborations with artists like Ariana Grande and Playboi Carti. Meanwhile, K-pop sensation Lisa from BLACKPINK recently mentioned her desire to collaborate with Doja Cat, fueling hopes for an exciting duet.

Though Doja has yet to officially confirm the album’s release date or details, fans remain hopeful. Her recent appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC underscored her commitment to using her platform for change, as she urged fans to speak up for global justice. Between her social media hints and recent performances, Doja’s new era is shaping up to be both impactful and anticipated.

album — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) October 25, 2024

Here is the full tracklist she teased pic.twitter.com/gqJAVNvRed — GCD 🖤 (@GAGCITYDOLLS) November 12, 2024