Doechii Announces World Tour for Mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

Rising rap sensation Doechii is hitting the road this fall with her much-anticipated world tour, “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Fresh off the success of her August 30-released mixtape of the same name, Doechii is set to take her signature “editorial rap” style to both domestic and international stages, beginning in Atlanta, Georgia on October 11.

Fans can expect an immersive experience as Doechii transports the swampy ambiance of her critically acclaimed project to life with her electric performances. The tour will visit major U.S. cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles before venturing overseas to perform in cities such as Paris, London, and Amsterdam. The final leg of the tour will bring her back to the U.S., concluding in Washington, D.C. on November 14.

Doechii, signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, is no stranger to captivating audiences with her unique sound and presence. Her mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, has already made waves on the Billboard charts, showcasing her lyrical prowess and sonic creativity.

This tour marks a significant milestone in Doechii’s career, as she brings her Everglades-inspired artistry to life on stage. Fans worldwide are eager to see the rising rap diva in action, and with stops in cities like Berlin, London, and Tampa, they won’t have to wait long to experience the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” phenomenon live.

Check the tour dates below to see if Doechii is coming to a city near you and be ready for a performance like no other!

Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour Dates

Oct. 11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

Oct. 14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore

Oct. 15 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct. 16 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Oct. 21 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido

Oct. 24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

Oct. 25 — Paris, France @ Alhambra

Oct. 28 — London, UK @ Village Underground

Nov. 2 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Nov. 3 — West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

Nov. 12 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Nov. 14 — Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage