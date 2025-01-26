DJ Unk’s Cause of Death Revealed: Cardiac Arrest at 43

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of DJ Unk, the Atlanta rapper who gave us timeless hits like Walk It Out and 2 Step. Two days after his passing, his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, revealed that Unk died peacefully in his sleep from cardiac arrest. He was 43 years old.

Sherkita addressed the tragic news on social media, writing, “Please respect me and my family. I just lost my husband, and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

She also spoke to TMZ to dispel rumors of substance abuse, confirming that Unk did not struggle with drugs, as some had speculated.

Born Anthony Leonard Platt, DJ Unk rose to fame during Atlanta’s snap music wave in the early 2000s. His 2006 debut album, Beat’n Down Yo Block!, became a defining project for the era, producing two massive hits: Walk It Out and 2 Step.

Both songs were club anthems that transcended the snap movement, thanks in part to their star-studded remixes. Walk It Out (Remix) featured André 3000, Big Boi, and Jim Jones, while 2 Step (Remix) included T-Pain, E-40, and Jones again.

Unk often expressed his gratitude for André 3000’s collaboration, calling it “a dream come true.” In a 2023 interview, he likened working with André to collaborating with Michael Jackson, saying, “I still can’t believe that to this day.”

His follow-up album, 2008’s 2econd Season, featured notable guests like Ray J, Project Pat, and Ying Yang Twins. While it didn’t achieve the same cultural impact as his debut, it solidified his place in Atlanta’s music history.

Unk’s influence remains alive in modern hip-hop. Most recently, GloRilla’s 2024 debut album, Glorious, sampled his track Hold on Ho from Beat’n Down Yo Block!, a testament to his enduring impact.

To honor his life and legacy, a candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday in his Atlanta neighborhood. Friends, family, and fans will gather to celebrate the man who made everyone hit the dance floor with Walk It Out.

DJ Unk may be gone, but his legacy as a pioneer of Atlanta’s snap music and a leader in hip-hop will never fade. Rest in peace, Anthony Leonard Platt.