Discogs Declares Daft Punk’s ‘Random Access Memories’ Most Coveted Collection

Exciting news for fans of electronic music! Discogs has just unveiled some jaw-dropping statistics, and it’s all about Daft Punk‘s iconic album, ‘Random Access Memories.’

According to the latest data from Discogs, ‘Random Access Memories,’ the fourth and final album by the legendary French duo, has claimed the title of the “most collected release.” Yes, you read that right! The original 2013 2xLP vinyl pressing of this masterpiece has found its way into the record collections of approximately 68,000 Discogs users worldwide.

This revelation comes as part of Discogs’ celebration of a remarkable milestone – the cataloging of a staggering 750 million records in the Discogs Collection Tool. Talk about a monumental achievement!

But that’s not all. This isn’t the first time ‘Random Access Memories’ has made headlines. In 2019, it was crowned the best-selling album of the entire 2010s on the online vinyl marketplace. And the accolades don’t stop there. In 2021, a limited-edition deluxe vinyl box set of the album, released in 2014, fetched a jaw-dropping price of $2,139 (£1677) on Discogs. This sale catapulted it into the ranks of the 30 most expensive items sold on the platform that year.

Daft Punk’s influence and legacy continue to reverberate through the music industry, and ‘Random Access Memories’ remains a shining beacon of their unparalleled talent and innovation. So, if you haven’t added this gem to your collection yet, what are you waiting for? Join the thousands of collectors worldwide who’ve already experienced the magic of ‘Random Access Memories.’