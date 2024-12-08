Dick Van Dyke Stars in Coldplay’s “All My Love” Music Video

Dick Van Dyke Stars in Coldplay’s New Music Video “All My Love”

Coldplay has released a special music video for their latest single, “All My Love,” featuring none other than 98-year-old acting legend Dick Van Dyke. The extended “Directors’ Cut” version, directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, comes ahead of the official music video, set to debut on December 13, which also marks Van Dyke’s 99th birthday.

The heartwarming clip, shot at Van Dyke’s Malibu home, captures the iconic actor—known for his roles in classics like Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang—reflecting on life, love, and family.

Van Dyke and Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the collaboration and preview the video. During the interview, Van Dyke admitted he was surprised when he received the call.

“They said, ‘Chris Martin wants to talk to you,’” Van Dyke recounted. “And I said, ‘Who?’” He added with a laugh, “To be honest, I didn’t know who he was.”

Martin humorously responded, “Neither did I! I just said, ‘We need an old man—who’s the oldest guy around?’”

Martin further explained that the idea for the video came to him during a breakfast meeting with Van Dyke, who happens to live just eight miles away from him. “A few years ago, I asked if he’d join me and my kids for breakfast, and he kindly agreed,” Martin shared. “He came with his lovely wife, Arlene. And of course, Mary Poppins is my all-time favorite.”

“All My Love” is part of Coldplay’s latest album, Moon Music, which was released in October. The single carries the band’s signature emotive sound, and Van Dyke’s presence adds an extra layer of poignancy to the song’s narrative.

The music video offers a cinematic and heartfelt approach, as Van Dyke’s reflections on aging and love beautifully complement the track’s themes.

The band is also gearing up for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, scheduled for Thursday, December 12. Coldplay is nominated for two major categories: “Top Duo/Group” and “Top Rock Touring Artist.”

Fans can watch for the official release of the “All My Love” music video on December 13, a fitting tribute to Dick Van Dyke’s illustrious career and his 99th birthday celebration.