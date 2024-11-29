back to top
Greek Edition

Coldplay and PNAU Collaborate on New Single “All My Love”

A Heartfelt Surprise for Fans from the Global Superstars

By fotismc
In
Rock

Coldplay Join Forces with PNAU for New Track “All My Love”!

Global rock icons Coldplay surprised their fans with a brand-new collaborative single, All My Love, created with Australian duo PNAU.

Ahead of the release, Coldplay shared a teaser clip on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the track. The video featured a man running along a beach in a brown suit and sneakers, holding a bouquet of red helium balloons—a striking visual for the song’s premiere.

The single officially dropped on Friday, November 29, 2024, instantly sparking excitement among fans of both Coldplay and PNAU. Social media was flooded with love and enthusiasm for this unexpected collaboration.

While frontman Chris Martin and the band continue their global Moon of the Spheres tour, All My Love marks yet another highlight in Coldplay’s ever-evolving discography. Fans can enjoy the single on all major streaming platforms.

