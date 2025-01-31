Netflix’s Devil May Cry Series Kicks Off with Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin’’ in Opening Credits

Netflix has finally dropped the opening credits for its highly anticipated Devil May Cry anime adaptation, and fans are in for a nostalgic treat—Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin’’ soundtracks the high-energy sequence, setting the tone for an action-packed ride.

Originally released in 2001, Devil May Cry quickly became a cult classic in the gaming world. Inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy and initially conceived as a scrapped idea for Resident Evil 4, the game introduced players to Dante, a demon hunter battling supernatural forces threatening Earth. Over the years, the franchise has expanded with multiple sequels, selling over 32 million copies worldwide and spawning comics, novels, and now, a Netflix series.

First announced in 2018, the anime adaptation is spearheaded by Adi Shankar (Castlevania), with an April 3 release date set for its eight-episode debut. The series will take inspiration from 2005’s Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, which explores a younger Dante’s origins and his rivalry with his brother, Vergil.

With Netflix continuing its streak of video game adaptations, from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to Arcane, expectations are high for Devil May Cry. And with Limp Bizkit’s iconic nu-metal anthem kicking things off, fans can expect a wild, adrenaline-fueled adventure when the series drops this spring.