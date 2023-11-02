Depeche Mode’s Electrifying Double Feature on The Tonight Show

Depeche Mode, the legendary synth-pop veterans, recently made a special appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with not one, but two captivating performances. The band graced the show with renditions of tracks from their latest album, “Memento Mori,” adding a spooky twist to their October appearances.

On Friday, October 27, they took to the stage to perform “Wagging Tongue,” the second single from their 15th studio album, “Memento Mori.” The performance left an impression, setting the stage for what was to come.

Fast forward to the Halloween episode, and Depeche Mode returned with a performance of “My Favourite Stranger,” another haunting track from “Memento Mori.” The band’s ability to create an eerie atmosphere perfectly complemented the holiday spirit, making it a memorable Halloween special.

“Memento Mori,” released in March, marked a significant milestone in Depeche Mode’s extensive career. Following the album’s release, the band unveiled a “Wagging Tongue” remix collection featuring reinterpretations by talented artists like Wet Leg and Daniel Avery. Their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was preceded by performances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Depeche Mode continues to demonstrate their enduring influence and artistic prowess, reminding the world why they are considered pioneers of synth-pop.