Depeche Mode Unveils ‘People Are Good’ Music Video

Dive into the mesmerizing world of Depeche Mode as they unveil their latest music video for “People Are Good” from the chart-topping album “Memento Mori.” Directed by the visionary Rich Hall, this visual masterpiece takes you on a journey through captivating black-and-white imagery, inspired by the depths of art and society’s bold expressions.

But that’s not all! As the curtains draw close on their monumental “Memento Mori” tour, Depeche Mode ignites excitement with the release of an electrifying remix package for “People Are Good.” Released on April 5th, this collection marks the grand finale of their tour across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Immerse yourself in the pulsating beats and innovative sounds of five new remixes, now available in digital format. And for the vinyl enthusiasts, secure your piece of history with the final pre-order of the “Memento Mori” White Label Remix series. 🎶✨