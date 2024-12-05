Depeche Mode Frontman Dave Gahan Reflects on the Band’s Future and Mark Lanegan Tribute

Fans eagerly awaiting new music from Depeche Mode may need to hold on a little longer. Frontman Dave Gahan recently shared in an interview with NME that the iconic band is taking a well-deserved breather following their Memento Mori World Tour and album release.

Gahan explained that while he recently caught up with bandmate Martin Gore during a trip to Italy—where long-time collaborator Anton Corbijn renewed his wedding vows—the duo hasn’t been focused on writing new material.

“Martin and I have talked,” Gahan shared. “We had a really nice time without any work or show pressure. I actually did ask Martin if he’d been writing, and he was like, ‘Nah!’ That’s normal, especially after working intensely for a couple of years. It takes a while. I wouldn’t rule out us getting together at some point, but it’s not on the cards right now.”

Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori was their first album in six years and the first since the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher in 2022. Accompanied by a global tour spanning 112 shows, the album marked a poignant chapter in the band’s career.

Dave Gahan Honors Mark Lanegan

While new Depeche Mode material may not be in the works, Gahan is far from idle. The singer is set to perform at a special Mark Lanegan tribute concert on December 5 in London, celebrating the legacy of the Screaming Trees frontman, who passed away in 2022.

“For me, [Lanegan is] right up there as a 20th and 21st Century voice and writer,” Gahan reflected. “His music changed the way I think about songs and songwriting. There was something about the way he opened his mouth—I was completely engaged.”

The tribute is a fitting recognition of Lanegan’s influence on modern music and his personal connection to Gahan, who collaborated with him on projects like Soulsavers and Humanist.

While Depeche Mode’s future remains uncertain, fans can look forward to seeing Gahan celebrate the music and legacy of another legendary artist.